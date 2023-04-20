F-35 Fighter Jet to fly over Clovis and Portales as part of their Wings Over Cannon event

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - An F-35 Lightning II will be flying over the cities of Clovis and Portales New Mexico.

The fighter jet is from the 56th Fighter Wing based out of Luke Air Force and will fly over on Friday April 21 at around 10:30 a.m. mountain standard time.

The jet is a fifth-generation fighter that has advanced stealth, sensor fusion and logistics support capabilities.

Residents can expect a lot of noise from the jet known as the “Sound of Freedom,” as it flies over.

The F-35 will be on display for the public during the Wings Over Cannon airshow on Saturday April 22.

