Dumas Police Department working to become accredited Law Enforcement Agency

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Police Department is working to achieve an accreditations status given to the top Texas law enforcement agencies.

As of right now, our of the more than 2,000 agencies we have in Texas, only 180 of them are accredited.

The accreditations program is voluntary, and agencies who do go through the program have to comply with more than 170 ‘Texas Best Law Enforcement Practices.

Those practices were put in place by a committee of police chiefs through the Texas Police Chief’s Association Foundation Program.

Standards include directives on authorization to use force all the way to proper protocol for vehicle pursuits.

“The accreditation program has become the gold standard for police departments through out the state of Texas, it’s what police departments large and small are aspiring to,” says Dumas Chief of Police, Rick Pippins.

Agencies that are accredited have adopted policies, procedures, equipment, facilities and operations that are carefully reviewed by the TPCAF committee.

Accreditation status is awarded for a four year period, after those four years the agency is reviewed again to ensure that they are keeping up with certain standards.

The program not only benefits the officers in the agency by reassuring them that they are among the best in Texas, it also benefits the community of Dumas.

Chief Pippins says honoring these practices will help Dumas’ officers professionally serve their community in a way they haven’t before.

“The City of Dumas will benefit from this program because their police officers are gonna be doing it better and their gonna be doing it more professionally than any body else, just about in the entire state,” says Chief Pippins.

Pippins says they hope to complete their first on-site inspection by this fall, and earn their accredidation status by the end of 2023.

