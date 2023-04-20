Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cooler Outlook

(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front has swept through our area nd has ushered in a much cooler outlook for the next several days. Highs will remain in the 60s today and tomorrow, but may not get out of the 50s for the weekend. Low temperatures are expected to be in the 30s for a few days, and may approach the freezing mark over the weekend. As we move into next week, several disturbances will be lined up and could bring a return of rain chances as early as Sunday night, but especially Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive
Sandra Kay Rodriguez
Amarillo police ask for help in finding woman wanted on assault of family member charges
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Amarillo police have released the teens after officials find suspects in possession of water...
Toy gun scare prompts lockdown at schools
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own

Latest News

Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Much Cooler to End the Week
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cooler Days
Cooler Days