A cold front has swept through our area nd has ushered in a much cooler outlook for the next several days. Highs will remain in the 60s today and tomorrow, but may not get out of the 50s for the weekend. Low temperatures are expected to be in the 30s for a few days, and may approach the freezing mark over the weekend. As we move into next week, several disturbances will be lined up and could bring a return of rain chances as early as Sunday night, but especially Monday through Wednesday.

