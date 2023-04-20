Who's Hiring?
Cooler Outlook, Possibly Wet

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Cooler air settled in behind a front today with highs only in the 60s to low 70s. Highs will remain in the 60s tomorrow, but may not get out of the 50s for the weekend. Lows overnight will dip into the mid 30s around Amarillo, but a Freeze Watch is in effect for the NW part of our area where lows may touch 32. Low temperatures are expected to be in the 30s for a few days, and may approach the freezing mark over the weekend. As we move into next week, several disturbances will be lined up and could bring a return of rain chances as early as Sunday night, but especially Monday through Wednesday.

