Cooler Days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dry cold front sweeps south across the Panhandle early Thursday. High temperatures will 20-25 degrees cooler behind the front with a fresh north wind. Through the weekend the cool air will be reinforced and temperatures don’t get back above average until early next week. Next week looks a bit unsettled, both with the weather and forecast models. Small rain chances exist at this point through the early part of the week with changes likely.

