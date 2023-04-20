Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cooler Days

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Kevin Selle
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dry cold front sweeps south across the Panhandle early Thursday. High temperatures will 20-25 degrees cooler behind the front with a fresh north wind. Through the weekend the cool air will be reinforced and temperatures don’t get back above average until early next week. Next week looks a bit unsettled, both with the weather and forecast models. Small rain chances exist at this point through the early part of the week with changes likely.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive
Amarillo police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in shooting Guitars and...
Amarillo police ask for help finding person of interest in Guitars and Cadillacs shooting
NewsChannel 10 hosted a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for...
Watch the 2023 Amarillo Mayoral Debate here
Rome comes to Amarillo with ‘Sistine in the Sunset’ exhibit inspired by Michelangelo
Rome comes to Amarillo with ‘Sistine in the Sunset’ exhibit inspired by Michelangelo
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Cooler Days
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 04/19
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 04/19
Cooler Weather Ahead
First Alert for Tuesday
Temperature Drop Ahead