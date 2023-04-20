Who's Hiring?
Coffee Memorial Blood Center in critical need of donations

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is in critical need of donors to help support the community...
The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is in critical need of donors to help support the community and the neighboring communities.(Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is in critical need of donors to help support the community and the neighboring communities.

The center says they have less than a one-day supply of O-negative and B-negative blood units on hand.

O-negative blood is especially important right now because it’s the only universal blood type and is the type that first responders use after a crisis strikes.

To schedule a donation, call 877-340-8777 or or visit here.

