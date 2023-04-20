Coffee Memorial Blood Center in critical need of donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is in critical need of donors to help support the community and the neighboring communities.

The center says they have less than a one-day supply of O-negative and B-negative blood units on hand.

O-negative blood is especially important right now because it’s the only universal blood type and is the type that first responders use after a crisis strikes.

To schedule a donation, call 877-340-8777 or or visit here.

