Coffee Memorial Blood Center in critical need of donations
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is in critical need of donors to help support the community and the neighboring communities.
The center says they have less than a one-day supply of O-negative and B-negative blood units on hand.
O-negative blood is especially important right now because it’s the only universal blood type and is the type that first responders use after a crisis strikes.
To schedule a donation, call 877-340-8777 or or visit here.
