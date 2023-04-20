Who's Hiring?
Car show to benefit children who face food insecurity this weekend in Canyon

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A car show that is benefiting children who face food insecurity is happening this weekend in Canyon.

The 3rd annual CARS for KIDS event is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. this Saturday on the Historic Downtown Square in Canyon.

The fundraiser is hosted by FILL WITH HOPE, a Canyon Hope ministries program that provides food for children at Canyon ISD.

To attend the event, it is a $5 donation at the gate, and $10 for the entire family.

Car owners can also enter their cars, tractors, and motorcycles for $30 preregistration or $40 at the gate.

To register, click here.

FILL WITH HOPE is hosting the CARS for KIDS fundraiser.(FILL WITH HOPE)

