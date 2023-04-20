Blake Jarvis allows 0 hits in five innings, Sod Poodles shutout Naturals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles came away victorious over the Naturals on Wednesday night by a final score of 5-0.

The star of the night was Blake Jarvis. The top pitching prospect on the team didn’t allow a single hit all night against the Naturals in a shutout performance. Jarvis was pulled after just five innings, but the rest of the pitching staff came in and picked up right where he left off. Overall, the Naturals only mustered two hits on the night and the Sod Poodles walked away with their first shutout as a team this season.

At the plate, it was a pair of solo shots from Tristin English and Adrian Del Castillo in the fourth and fifth innings that got the Sod Poodles on the board.

With the win, they even up the series with the Naturals at one game a piece heading into Thursday.

