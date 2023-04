AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will be hosting the Spring Cleaning in El Barrio.

The event will be Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at Tacos Garcia parking lot.

Breakfast burritos, donuts and water will be provided.

Gloves, vests and trash bags will be provided.

