Another Chance House hosting open house for expanded veteran home with BBQ lunch and live music
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Another Chance House organization is hosting an open house event for the community to tour their newly expanded veteran house.
Another Chance House is a local organization that offers shelter, transitional, and long-term living options to men experiencing housing insecurities.
The expansion of the veteran house was made to shorten the waiting list for veterans looking for a home.
The free event will have a BBQ lunch and live music by Andy Chase.
The event will be Saturday April 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
