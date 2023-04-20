Another Chance House hosting open house for expanded veteran home with BBQ lunch and live music

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Another Chance House organization is hosting an open house event for the community to tour their newly expanded veteran house.

Another Chance House is a local organization that offers shelter, transitional, and long-term living options to men experiencing housing insecurities.

The expansion of the veteran house was made to shorten the waiting list for veterans looking for a home.

The free event will have a BBQ lunch and live music by Andy Chase.

The event will be Saturday April 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

