Another Chance House hosting open house for expanded veteran home with BBQ lunch and live music

The Another Chance House organization is hosting an open house event for the community to tour their newly expanded veteran house.(n/a)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Another Chance House organization is hosting an open house event for the community to tour their newly expanded veteran house.

Another Chance House is a local organization that offers shelter, transitional, and long-term living options to men experiencing housing insecurities.

The expansion of the veteran house was made to shorten the waiting list for veterans looking for a home.

The free event will have a BBQ lunch and live music by Andy Chase.

The event will be Saturday April 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

