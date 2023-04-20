Who's Hiring?
Amarillo SWAT team and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit arrest teen during search warrant

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit and the Amarillo Police Department SWAT team worked together on a search warrant resulting in an arrest of a teenager.

According to the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit, information from APD patrol officers led to a search warrant in the area of northwest 9th avenue and Georgia street, near the boulevard.

Officers found three stolen vehicles, two stolen trailers, one stolen ATV, 11 firearms, one stolen firearm, half a pound of methamphetamine and $3,500 in cash.

19-year-old Zander Davis was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

