Amarillo police ask for help in finding woman wanted on assault of family member charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crimes Stoppers is asking for help in finding a woman wanted on two assault of a family member charges.

Officials said 43-year-old Sandra Kay Rodriguez is wanted by Randall County and Potter County sheriff’s offices for probation violation - assault of a family member or household member with previous convictions.

Rodriguez is described as 5-feet-1-inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair.

If you know where she is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Sandra Kay Rodriguez (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

