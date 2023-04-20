Amarillo Downtown Lions Club hosting all you can eat pancake fundraiser with annual car show
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Downton Lions Club is hosting a fundraiser with all you can eat pancakes, along with car show, benefiting many foundation charities.
The downtown chapter of the Amarillo Lions Club is hosting a fundraiser called All American Pancake Festival that will benefit many charities including:
- Texas Lions Camp for Children
- Lions High Plains Eyeglasses Program
- Leader Dogs
- Service Dogs
- Ramps for the disabled
The event will be on Saturday April 22 at the AMTECH Career Academy from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.
There will also be raffle tickets for many prizes including a 55 inch screen tv. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6 tickets.
Students from the AMTECH Career Academy will also be holding their annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will also be live music from local bands.
For more information call (806) 674-9185.
