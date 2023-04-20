Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Downtown Lions Club hosting all you can eat pancake fundraiser with annual car show

The Amarillo Downton Lions Club is hosting a fundraiser with all you can eat pancakes, along with car show, benefiting many foundation charities.(Lions Club)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Downton Lions Club is hosting a fundraiser with all you can eat pancakes, along with car show, benefiting many foundation charities.

The downtown chapter of the Amarillo Lions Club is hosting a fundraiser called All American Pancake Festival that will benefit many charities including:

  • Texas Lions Camp for Children
  • Lions High Plains Eyeglasses Program
  • Leader Dogs
  • Service Dogs
  • Ramps for the disabled

The event will be on Saturday April 22 at the AMTECH Career Academy from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.

There will also be raffle tickets for many prizes including a 55 inch screen tv. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6 tickets.

Students from the AMTECH Career Academy will also be holding their annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be live music from local bands.

For more information call (806) 674-9185.

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE