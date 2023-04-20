Amarillo Downtown Lions Club hosting all you can eat pancake fundraiser with annual car show

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Downton Lions Club is hosting a fundraiser with all you can eat pancakes, along with car show, benefiting many foundation charities.

The downtown chapter of the Amarillo Lions Club is hosting a fundraiser called All American Pancake Festival that will benefit many charities including:

Texas Lions Camp for Children

Lions High Plains Eyeglasses Program

Leader Dogs

Service Dogs

Ramps for the disabled

The event will be on Saturday April 22 at the AMTECH Career Academy from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.

There will also be raffle tickets for many prizes including a 55 inch screen tv. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6 tickets.

Students from the AMTECH Career Academy will also be holding their annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be live music from local bands.

For more information call (806) 674-9185.

