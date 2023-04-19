Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Yellow City Comic Convention hosting 3-day event at Amarillo Civic Center

The Yellow City Comic Convention is returning for its 7th year with comics, celebrities, games...
The Yellow City Comic Convention is returning for its 7th year with comics, celebrities, games and costumed fun for all ages benefiting Children’s Miracle Network.(Source: Facebook)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Yellow City Comic Convention is returning for its 7th year with comics, celebrities, games and costumed fun for all ages benefiting Children’s Miracle Network.

The convention will be on Friday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

There will be cosplay, artists, authors, vendors, celebrity guests, panels, gaming, and more.

For the list of celebrities who will be attending the convention, click here.

A Single Day Pass for adults are $20, Two-day passes is $35 for adults, and weekend passes for adults are $45.

One-day pass for children (ages 6 to 12) are $15, two-day passes for children are $30 and weekend passes for children are $35.

Children ages 5 and under can attend for free.

Active military and service personnel are given free admission.

Tickets are available, here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in shooting Guitars and...
Amarillo police ask for help finding person of interest in Guitars and Cadillacs shooting
NewsChannel 10 hosted a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for...
Watch the 2023 Amarillo Mayoral Debate here
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Rome comes to Amarillo with ‘Sistine in the Sunset’ exhibit inspired by Michelangelo
Rome comes to Amarillo with ‘Sistine in the Sunset’ exhibit inspired by Michelangelo

Latest News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a jury duty scam.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office warning community about jury duty scam
DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive
NewsChannel 10 hosted a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for...
Watch the 2023 Amarillo Mayoral Debate here
Amarillo Mayoral Debate
VIDEO: 2023 Mayoral Debate: Segment 5