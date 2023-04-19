Yellow City Comic Convention hosting 3-day event at Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Yellow City Comic Convention is returning for its 7th year with comics, celebrities, games and costumed fun for all ages benefiting Children’s Miracle Network.

The convention will be on Friday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

There will be cosplay, artists, authors, vendors, celebrity guests, panels, gaming, and more.

For the list of celebrities who will be attending the convention, click here.

A Single Day Pass for adults are $20, Two-day passes is $35 for adults, and weekend passes for adults are $45.

One-day pass for children (ages 6 to 12) are $15, two-day passes for children are $30 and weekend passes for children are $35.

Children ages 5 and under can attend for free.

Active military and service personnel are given free admission.

Tickets are available, here.

