Xcel Energy offering incentives to improve energy efficiency, lower bills

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is aiming to remind customers that using electricity more wisely will not only conserve natural resources in our region, but is also an effective way of lowering monthly bills.

Texas and New Mexico customers are able to access services provided by contractors use by the company.

Contractors test for air leaks around doors and windows, and will provide weather stripping to seal your home.

The cost of these services is shared by all customers through a small monthly charge, so there are no additional fees you are required to pay after receiving these services.

“We all as customers pay a very small fee every month for energy efficiency programs, and so you’ve already paid for this so take advantage of it,” says Xcel Energy, Senior Media Relations Representative, Wes Reeves.

According to Xcel, heating and cooling make up close to half the annual electricity costs for typical customers, and these improvements can noticeably reduce monthly bills.

Contractors can also provide additional services if the customer is interesting in paying for them, such as air vent repair or looking at your HVAC system, but they are not required to do so.

In addition to these programs, Xcel Energy has offered some helpful suggestions for using electricity wisely while also saving money.

Some tips include:

Raising the thermostat level when no one is at home, and then gradually returning to a more comfortable setting when the house is occupied.

Investing in a “smart” thermostat that allows customers to program and/or adjust thermostat setting from a mobile device.

Closing blinds and drapes during the heat of the day to block the heat from sunlight.

Using fans to circulate air throughout the home, even when the air conditioning is on.

Opening interior doors to allow cool air to circulate in the house, or if there is a part of the house not in use, closing it off to keep the cool air where it is desired.

Putting off cooking and clothes drying and other chores that create heat inside the home until past 7 p.m.

Shading air conditioning units to boost their efficiency.

Xcel adds that installing LED bulbs can help stretch savings further because they use 70% to 90% less energy and last up to 15 times longer.

They have teamed up with select retailers in the Texas and New Mexico area to provide discounts for their customers on certain LED bulbs. To find out where these retailers are, click here.

For a list of approved efficiency contractors to come out and weather seal your home, click here.

For more information on tips for using electricity wisely and saving money, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.