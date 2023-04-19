United Family and Take a Bite Out of Hunger program donates 7,500 pounds of apples to local food banks
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The United Family donated around 7,5000 pounds of apples to local food banks as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program.
More then 50,000 pounds of apples were donated across Texas and New Mexico.
On Tuesday the United Family donated 2,480 pounds of apples to Easter New Mexico’s food bank.
The Take a Bite Out of Hunger program has helped United Family stores feed more than 167,000 families in their 12 years of service.
Other local food banks receiving donations are:
- South Plains Food Bank - Lubbock, TX
- High Plains Food Bank - Amarillo, TX
