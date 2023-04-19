United Family and Take a Bite Out of Hunger program donates 7,500 pounds of apples to local food banks

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The United Family donated around 7,5000 pounds of apples to local food banks as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program.

More then 50,000 pounds of apples were donated across Texas and New Mexico.

On Tuesday the United Family donated 2,480 pounds of apples to Easter New Mexico’s food bank.

The Take a Bite Out of Hunger program has helped United Family stores feed more than 167,000 families in their 12 years of service.

Other local food banks receiving donations are:

South Plains Food Bank - Lubbock, TX

High Plains Food Bank - Amarillo, TX

“The United Family feels very blessed to be in the position to be making these donations for the thirteenth years in a row. We know just how important donations of fresh produce can be for food banks and their clients. We are so thankful for this partnership with FirstFruits and the hard work of our team members across Texas and New Mexico.”

