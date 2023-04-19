Unclaimed remains of 12 Texas veterans to be honored throughout week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Missing in America Project is honoring 12 unclaimed cremated remains of Texas war veterans, three of the 12 were found here in Amarillo.

A total of 12 remains will be put to rest at the internment service this Friday at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

There will be a separate memorial service for the three forgotten veterans of Amarillo. Eight of them were honored earlier today in Lubbock

The service will be held tomorrow April 19 at 6 p.m. at the Panhandle War Memorial

Judge Nancy Tanner is honored that one of the memorial services will be here in the city.

“If I could say anything good about my time as county judge, it would be what we are doing tomorrow night,” says Tanner. “We have the freedom that we have to do the things that we do every day and we have that because of these guys.”

The community is encouraged to come to the service tomorrow to show support and honor our nation’s veterans.

Potter County is currently storing around 200 cremated remains unclaimed by loved ones.

“They are being recognized finally, finally being recognized like they should have been when they first died years ago,” continues Tanner.

According to Joel Carver, Assistant State Coordinator of the Missing In America Project, Veteran’s Recovery Program, it has been estimated there are over 30,000 missing or unclaimed veterans in the United States, and in Texas, over 5,000.

Carver says he has found around 130 so far.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, and our funeral homes, our mortuary services, our crematories, our cemeteries, our state hospitals, our county judges have access to all these cremains that are being unclaimed and then have been sitting on the shelves for decades,” said Carver.

Carver goes on to say, that the gratitude he has for veterans here and elsewhere is what drives him to continue to find the forgotten and honor them.

“Whether it’s remembering those that have lost and especially those that have been forgotten, to bring their work to light, then I’m happy to do it,” states Carver.

