Toy gun scare prompts lockdown at schools

Amarillo police have released the teens after officials find suspects in possession of water guns that resulted in school lockdowns.(KLTV)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have released the teens after officials find suspects in possession of water guns that resulted in school lockdowns.

According to Amarillo police, this afternoon at around 3 p.m., officers at Tascosa High School were told about two vehicles that were seen chasing and possibly shooting at each other at southwest 11th Avenue.

A witness found to what they believed to be a hand gun being pointed out of one of the vehicles.

Officers found one of the suspects vehicles and conducted a traffic stop.

The suspects were found to be in possession of plastic water guns.

Officials say no arrests were made.

Tascosa High School has lifted their lockdown.

Secure has been lifted. Students are safe, but I’m reaching out to let you know our school was placed in secure for a...

Posted by Tascosa High School on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

