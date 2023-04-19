Toy gun scare prompts lockdown at schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have released the teens after officials find suspects in possession of water guns that resulted in school lockdowns.

According to Amarillo police, this afternoon at around 3 p.m., officers at Tascosa High School were told about two vehicles that were seen chasing and possibly shooting at each other at southwest 11th Avenue.

A witness found to what they believed to be a hand gun being pointed out of one of the vehicles.

Officers found one of the suspects vehicles and conducted a traffic stop.

The suspects were found to be in possession of plastic water guns.

Officials say no arrests were made.

Tascosa High School has lifted their lockdown.

