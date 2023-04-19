Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Temperature Drop Ahead

First Alert for Tuesday
First Alert for Tuesday(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm, windy and dry conditions will create some high fire danger today and a red Flag Warning is in effect for all of our area. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but winds will gust to near 40mph with relative humidity values dropping to 5%. A cold front will arrive tonight bringing a sharp drop in temperatures of about 50 degrees as we dip into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. A cooler day can be expected tomorrow behind the front. Winds will diminish and highs will stay closer to 70.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in shooting Guitars and...
Amarillo police ask for help finding person of interest in Guitars and Cadillacs shooting
NewsChannel 10 hosted a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for...
Watch the 2023 Amarillo Mayoral Debate here
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Rome comes to Amarillo with ‘Sistine in the Sunset’ exhibit inspired by Michelangelo
Rome comes to Amarillo with ‘Sistine in the Sunset’ exhibit inspired by Michelangelo

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Update with Shelden 4/19
Wednesday Morning Update with Shelden 4/19
Shelden Web Graphic
Pattern Change
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
One More Hot Day
One More Hot Day