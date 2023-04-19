Temperature Drop Ahead

Warm, windy and dry conditions will create some high fire danger today and a red Flag Warning is in effect for all of our area. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but winds will gust to near 40mph with relative humidity values dropping to 5%. A cold front will arrive tonight bringing a sharp drop in temperatures of about 50 degrees as we dip into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. A cooler day can be expected tomorrow behind the front. Winds will diminish and highs will stay closer to 70.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.