Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Lynn, Haley Colwell and Joel Love

If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Lynn, Haley Colwell and Joel Love on the Sports...
If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Lynn, Haley Colwell and Joel Love on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Lynn, Haley Colwell and Joel Love on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Lynn, WT Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Lynn about how the team is doing and looking so far, their big game upcoming spring game on Saturday and more!

Haley Colwell, West Plains Softball Coach:

We chat with Coach Colwell during practice as they get ready for a big district game Friday, we chat about last weeks win against Hereford and more!

Joel Love, Bushland Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Love about his 100th career win, yesterday’s game against Friona, how solid their lineup looks and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive
Amarillo police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in shooting Guitars and...
Amarillo police ask for help finding person of interest in Guitars and Cadillacs shooting
NewsChannel 10 hosted a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for...
Watch the 2023 Amarillo Mayoral Debate here
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor

Latest News

Haley Colwell, West Plains Softball Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Haley Colwell, West Plains Softball Coach
Josh Lynn, WT Softball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Josh Lynn, WT Softball Head Coach
Joel Love, Bushland Baseball Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Joel Love, Bushland Baseball Coach
Canyon pitcher Kylie Knowles strikes out 11 in Canyon win.
Canyon softball wins nailbiter in battle for top spot in district, Pampa’s Kynleigh Kirby records 500th career strikeout