SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Lynn, Haley Colwell and Joel Love
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Lynn, Haley Colwell and Joel Love on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Josh Lynn, WT Softball Head Coach:
We chat with Coach Lynn about how the team is doing and looking so far, their big game upcoming spring game on Saturday and more!
Haley Colwell, West Plains Softball Coach:
We chat with Coach Colwell during practice as they get ready for a big district game Friday, we chat about last weeks win against Hereford and more!
Joel Love, Bushland Baseball Head Coach:
We chat with Coach Love about his 100th career win, yesterday’s game against Friona, how solid their lineup looks and more!
