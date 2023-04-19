Potter County Sheriff’s Office warning community about jury duty scam

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a jury duty scam.

Officials said suspects called a woman claiming she had warrants related to jury duty.

They asked her to send money via bit coin to pay off her warrants.

The phone call sounded authentic with a prerecorded message claiming to be the sheriff’s office.

Potter County officials said they won’t ever contact individuals regarding warrants and won’t call to request payments of fees.

If anyone has concerns about these scams, call (806) 379-2900.

