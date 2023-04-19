Who's Hiring?
Pattern Change

Pattern Change
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Conditions for Wednesday look to be similar to Tuesday, with partly clear skies, stout southwesterly winds, and fire danger. Highs look to climb into the high-80°s once again, and wind gusts close to 40 mph can be expected. Because of this, we are seeing an area-wide Red Flag Warning through this evening. That being said, overnight winds will shift out of the north with an incoming cold front. While conditions could still be breezy, temperatures will be much cooler, minimizing wildfire threats. Overnight lows will be monitored closely for freezing potential through the weekend. Next week, northwest flow reintroduces light rain chances to the forecast!

