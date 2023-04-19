One More Hot Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One more very warm day on Wednesday before a cold front sweeps through on Thursday. Average highs are in the low to mid 70s for this time of year, mid to upper 80s are forecast for Thursday. By Thursday, Friday and through the weekend highs will be in the 60s. By Monday there is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms, but it is a low chance at this moment.

