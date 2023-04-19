Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child

Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child(Source: Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - A man pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual assault of a child.

According to the Office of the 100th Judicial District, on Friday April 12, 49-year-old Timothy Mark Lymburner pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of continuous sexual assault of a child.

A Carson County grand jury indicted Lymburner on January 18 for the continued offenses that happened since January of 2017.

Court records state Lymburner’s victim was under 14 years of age when the offenses began.

Lymbruner, a resident from Skellytown, was sentenced to 35 years and is not eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive
Amarillo police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in shooting Guitars and...
Amarillo police ask for help finding person of interest in Guitars and Cadillacs shooting
NewsChannel 10 hosted a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for...
Watch the 2023 Amarillo Mayoral Debate here
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor

Latest News

Amarillo police have released the teens after officials find suspects in possession of water...
Toy gun scare prompts lockdown at schools
The United Family donated around 7,5000 pounds of apples to local food banks as part of the...
United Family and Take a Bite Out of Hunger program donates 7,500 pounds of apples to local food banks
United Family and Take a Bite Out of Hunger program donates 7,500 pounds of apples to local...
United Family and Take a Bite Out of Hunger program donates 7,500 pounds of apples to local food banks
Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a jury duty scam.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office warning community about jury duty scam