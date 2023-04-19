Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - A man pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual assault of a child.
According to the Office of the 100th Judicial District, on Friday April 12, 49-year-old Timothy Mark Lymburner pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of continuous sexual assault of a child.
A Carson County grand jury indicted Lymburner on January 18 for the continued offenses that happened since January of 2017.
Court records state Lymburner’s victim was under 14 years of age when the offenses began.
Lymbruner, a resident from Skellytown, was sentenced to 35 years and is not eligible for parole.
