Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - A man pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual assault of a child.

According to the Office of the 100th Judicial District, on Friday April 12, 49-year-old Timothy Mark Lymburner pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of continuous sexual assault of a child.

A Carson County grand jury indicted Lymburner on January 18 for the continued offenses that happened since January of 2017.

Court records state Lymburner’s victim was under 14 years of age when the offenses began.

Lymbruner, a resident from Skellytown, was sentenced to 35 years and is not eligible for parole.

“This plea puts the defendant in prison for effectively the rest of his life, and prevents our victim from ever having to see this evil person again or relive the traumatic events of the crimes at a trial.”

