Improvements coming to the TEXAS Outdoor Musical

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - We’re 51 days away from opening night of the TEXAS Outdoor Musical at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

The musical asked the Canyon Economic Development Corporation (EDC) for funding to make improvements for its 57th season.

The EDC granted the musical $55,000, which will be used for new audio equipment for the pioneer amphitheater in Palo Duro Canyon, where the musical has been held here since 1965.

It will specifically allow for its audio console to be updated.

“It’s kind of the central nervous system for all things audio down there,” said Andrew Hay, executive director, TEXAS Outdoor Musical.

With cast and crew members coming in from all over the nation, Hay says updating the console is highly important.

“These professionals are trained on certain industry standard equipment and the learning curve is cut down when they come to us, they can come in and design the audio and the needs that we have to put on Texas,” said Hay.

The musical also wants to improve the experience for its audience.

“It’s important to have an expectation for a certain quality there, so we really want to keep matching that well into the future,” said Hay.

Tens of thousands come from all over the world to canyon for the musical, bringing an economic boost to the city.

“It brings in people not just to our restaurants, not just to our shops, but you know, just to fill up your car, so it’s a huge economic impact that they will be able to bring and it’s outside money and you get to highlight the great things that we have to offer here in canyon,” said Stephanie Tucker, executive director, Canyon EDC.

Opening night for TEXAS is June 8.

