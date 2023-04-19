Family Support Services moves into new facility following fire in 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The staff is eager to have a bigger space where they can provide more resources, benefits and solutions to the Amarillo community.

Family Support Services provides assistance to victims of sexual assault, family violence and human trafficking. The non-profit officially opened the doors to it’s new facility on Monday.

A need for space has always been an issue, but the new building will allow for further growth.

“Even our old location that burned in the fire in 2020, it was probably about 40 precent smaller that this building. We had staff sharing offices. We needed new space even back then,” said Jim Womack, CEO for Family Support Services.

Over the past few years, Family Support Services has seen an increase in clients.

“Since COVID-19, we actually have seen more clients each year. You know with people shut in, unable to go and seek help, they are now able to go out and see that help. So we are seeing quite a few more clients,” said Womack.

Womack says they plan on hosting an open house in a few months for the public to see the facility and the new benefits it provides.

