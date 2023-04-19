Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Family Support Services moves into new facility following fire in 2020

The staff is eager to have a bigger space where they can provide more resources, benefits and solutions to the Amarillo community.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The staff is eager to have a bigger space where they can provide more resources, benefits and solutions to the Amarillo community.

Family Support Services provides assistance to victims of sexual assault, family violence and human trafficking. The non-profit officially opened the doors to it’s new facility on Monday.

A need for space has always been an issue, but the new building will allow for further growth.

“Even our old location that burned in the fire in 2020, it was probably about 40 precent smaller that this building. We had staff sharing offices. We needed new space even back then,” said Jim Womack, CEO for Family Support Services.

Over the past few years, Family Support Services has seen an increase in clients.

“Since COVID-19, we actually have seen more clients each year. You know with people shut in, unable to go and seek help, they are now able to go out and see that help. So we are seeing quite a few more clients,” said Womack.

Womack says they plan on hosting an open house in a few months for the public to see the facility and the new benefits it provides.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive
Amarillo police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in shooting Guitars and...
Amarillo police ask for help finding person of interest in Guitars and Cadillacs shooting
NewsChannel 10 hosted a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for...
Watch the 2023 Amarillo Mayoral Debate here
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor

Latest News

The Yellow City Comic Convention is returning for its 7th year with comics, celebrities, games...
Yellow City Comic Convention hosting 3-day event at Amarillo Civic Center
Hospitals around the United States and in the Panhandle are seeing a rise in child mental...
‘We have no other choices’: Child mental health hospitalizations increasing in the Panhandle
The United Family donated around 7,5000 pounds of apples to local food banks as part of the...
United Family and Take a Bite Out of Hunger program donates 7,500 pounds of apples to local food banks
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
NewsChannel 10 hosted a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for...
Watch the 2023 Amarillo Mayoral Debate here