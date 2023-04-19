Who's Hiring?
Cooler Weather Ahead

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Extremely dry weather dominates our area today with humidity values near 5% along with blustery winds making for a very high wildfire threat. High temperatures have risen into the upper 80s around Amarillo while touching 90 in our eastern counties. Changes occur tonight with the arrival of a cold front. In fact, temperatures may drop nearly 50 degrees as cool air seeps in and lows drop into the upper 30s. Tomorrow will begin chilly, but turn into a nice day with less wind and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. We will hold near 70 again on Friday before a stronger cold front and cloud cover keeps weekend temps in the 50s.

