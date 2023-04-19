Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
According to DPS, on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old Karen Westbrook was traveling northbound on High Country Drive.
DPS says she was traveling at an unsafe speed for a curve in the roadway.
Westbrook left the road, traveling through a business chain-linked fence and crashing into a goose-neck trailer.
She was transported to a hospital and later died from her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
