Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive

DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.

According to DPS, on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old Karen Westbrook was traveling northbound on High Country Drive.

DPS says she was traveling at an unsafe speed for a curve in the roadway.

Westbrook left the road, traveling through a business chain-linked fence and crashing into a goose-neck trailer.

She was transported to a hospital and later died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

