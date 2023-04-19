Who's Hiring?
Canyon softball wins nailbiter in battle for top spot in district, Pampa’s Kynleigh Kirby records 500th career strikeout

Canyon pitcher Kylie Knowles strikes out 11 in Canyon win.
Canyon pitcher Kylie Knowles strikes out 11 in Canyon win.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles picked up pivotal wins against both Pampa softball and baseball on the road on Tuesday.

For Canyon softball, the 2-1 win puts them in position to clinch the outright district title against Hereford on Friday. Both teams came into the game battling for first place with 10-2 records. The matchup was close throughout, with the pitching performances standing out on both sides. Canyon’s Kylie Knowles finished the game with 11 strikeouts in a dominant showing.

Meanwhile, Pampa starter Kynleigh Kirby was just as good on the mound for the Lady Harvesters. Kirby gave up two early runs in the first, but settled in and did not allow Canyon to get on the board after that. Unfortunately for the Pampa, those two early runs were enough to get Canyon the win.

Kirby also registered her 500th career strikeout in the win. The Pampa crowd celebrated as the sign was rolled out to honor the rare feat.

