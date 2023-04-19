Canyon baseball takes down Pampa in battle for playoff positioning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On the baseball field, Canyon won 12-2 by run rule in six innings over Pampa.

It was close for most of the game, with the score sitting at 1-0 heading into the top of the fourth. That’s when the Canyon bats got rolling. Cutter Livermore knocked a three RBI double down the left field line to break open the game and the Eagles took over from there.

Going into the matchup, the two teams were tied for second place in the district behind Randall. The win puts Canyon in poll position to secure that spot with three games left in the regular season.

Canyon ends the season with two more games at home against Hereford and Dumas and then travels to Perryton for the season finale. Meanwhile, Pampa’s next two games are on the road against Dumas and West Plains before ending the season with Randall back home.

