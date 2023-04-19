Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High run-rules Tascosa, secures outright district title

By Preston Moore
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies defeated the Tascosa Lady Rebels 15-3 on Tuesday.

The Lady Sandies, ranked 11th in the state, improved to 27-1 on the year with the win, securing the outright District 3-5A title.

It was the Lady Sandies’ 26th win in a row, as they remain undefeated in district at 7-0.

Tascosa falls to 10-17 with the loss, 2-8 in district play.

Tatum Pendergraft hit two doubles with three RBIs on the day for the Lady Sandies. Amarillo High also saw home runs from Danae Lopez, Amelia Tietz and Kinsler Hanson.

The Lady Sandies will finish up their district schedule at home versus Plainview on Saturday at noon, while the loss was the final game of the Lady Rebels’ season.

