WT featuring guest speaker Theodore Waddell for Distinguished Lecture Series

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - World-renowned western artist Theodore Waddell will be the featured speaker at this week’s West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series.

The Study of the American West lecture series aims to promote the study of the American West. The Distinguished Lecture Series’ were created to better education by having important figures speak to WT students and the community about important issues.

Theodore Waddell will be presenting “Cheatgrass Dreams” on Thursday April 20 at 7 p.m., at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

Waddell will also be available for Q&A earlier in the day at 2:30 p.m. in the Blackburn Room of Cornette Library on WT’s campus.

NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the event here on the website.

