Warmth before the drop

Thanks to a dry line set up today, winds will be stout out of the southwest, drying us out, and warming us up. Expect daytime highs in the 80°s and maybe even 90° for some. On the east side of the dry-line, a.k.a. the far eastern Texas panhandle, a very slim chance exists for some isolated thunderstorm activity. For the rest of us, critical fire danger appears to be in the cards, and will linger through Wednesday as well. From Thursday on, a series of fronts push through, dropping highs in to the low 60°s, with morning lows down around, or below freezing. Friday could see a small chance for light shower activity, but we’ll temper our expectations.

