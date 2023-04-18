Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warmth before the drop

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thanks to a dry line set up today, winds will be stout out of the southwest, drying us out, and warming us up. Expect daytime highs in the 80°s and maybe even 90° for some. On the east side of the dry-line, a.k.a. the far eastern Texas panhandle, a very slim chance exists for some isolated thunderstorm activity. For the rest of us, critical fire danger appears to be in the cards, and will linger through Wednesday as well. From Thursday on, a series of fronts push through, dropping highs in to the low 60°s, with morning lows down around, or below freezing. Friday could see a small chance for light shower activity, but we’ll temper our expectations.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor
New in Amarillo: New restauraunts open and coming soon
New in Amarillo: Treat yourself with donuts, sushi, or a frosty
Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.
1 charged after deadly crash in Portales
WTAMU logo
Faculty Senate holding faculty vote of no-confidence in WTAMU President

Latest News

Tuesday Wind Outlook 4/18
Tuesday Wind Outlook 4/18
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Hot Then Cold
Hot Then Cold
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Showers Today, Warm and Dry Tomorrow