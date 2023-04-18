Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warm and Dry For Now

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A warm, dry wind from the SW is in place for most of the area, except our far eastern counties where the humidity is a bit higher and a stray storm can’t be ruled out. Fire danger is the main concern, however, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in many locations accompanied by winds gusting over 35mph and very low humidity. The warm, dry conditions will prevail across all of our area tomorrow and a Red Flag Warning for the wildfire threat will be in place. A cold front will arrive Thursday bringing cooler air for a few days including highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. It is possible that some locations may approach the freezing mark during the morning hours late thuis week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor
New in Amarillo: New restauraunts open and coming soon
New in Amarillo: Treat yourself with donuts, sushi, or a frosty
Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.
1 charged after deadly crash in Portales
WTAMU logo
Faculty Senate holding faculty vote of no-confidence in WTAMU President

Latest News

weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 04/18
Warm Breezes
Tuesday Wind Outlook 4/18
Tuesday Wind Outlook 4/18
Shelden Web Graphic
Warmth before the drop