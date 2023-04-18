Warm and Dry For Now

A warm, dry wind from the SW is in place for most of the area, except our far eastern counties where the humidity is a bit higher and a stray storm can’t be ruled out. Fire danger is the main concern, however, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in many locations accompanied by winds gusting over 35mph and very low humidity. The warm, dry conditions will prevail across all of our area tomorrow and a Red Flag Warning for the wildfire threat will be in place. A cold front will arrive Thursday bringing cooler air for a few days including highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. It is possible that some locations may approach the freezing mark during the morning hours late thuis week.

