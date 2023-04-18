Warm Breezes

We have entered a warm and somewhat windy outlook for a couple of days. While mornings will continue to be cool, afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today and tomorrow. Although a scattered storm or two will be possible in eastern counties late today, the main story will be dry winds for most of the area and some elevated fire conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the western two thirds of the area. This will spread east across all of our area tomorrow as moisture is removed by dry SW winds once again. Our next cold front will slip in on Thursday. This should be a dry system, but will drop temps a bit into the 60s with lows in the 30s by Thursday night.

