Trial date set for couple who killed child by forcing her to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34
Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34
By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, the trial for Daniel and Ashley Schwarz is set for Monday, April 24.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, were arrested and charged with murder in October 2020 for the death of eight-year-old Jaylin.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the 4300 block of Locust Avenue back on August 29, 2020 for a medical call. When police arrived, they found Jaylin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation of the girl’s death revealed that she had been punished by two suspects identified as Daniel and Ashley.

The punishment included not allowing Jaylin to eat breakfast and forcing her to jump on a trampoline without stopping. Police say Jaylin was not allowed to drink any water while she was being punished.

Police later learned that the trampoline’s temperature at the time read to be approximately 110 degrees, while the ground was 150 degrees.

An autopsy listed the manner of Jaylin’s death as a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration.

CBS7 will follow the trial as it proceeds.

READ NEXT: 8-year-old girl who died of dehydration was forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

