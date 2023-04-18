Sunray to host ‘Special Game Day’ for children with special needs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sunray Baseball Team, community members and volunteers will be hosting a Special Game Day.

The event will be On April 29, at 1 p.m. at the baseball camp themed event for friends and families with special needs.

The event is aimed to bring awareness and support to the community and surrounding communities about families with special needs.

“It’s a chance to give back right, and when we think about the kids, we think about them having their moment that they don’t always get to have ad being included,” says Sunray Middle School Principal, Brandy Hollaway.

The camp will have five different stations set up in and around the baseball field which include, pitching, base running, fielding, throwing, hitting, and homerun stations.

All of the stations will be monitored by Sunray Varsity Baseball players, and after every stations there will be a break with snacks and fun provided by local donors and volunteers.

Sunray says this is a great opportunity for our student-athletes and campers to hang out, chat, and learn some skills in baseball.

“Encourage those kids to use their platform, being a high school varsity baseball player, or in the baseball program, and letting them know that there’s kids in the community that look up to them,” says Sunray Assistant Baseball Coach, Keith Schulz.

The day will end with a game between all campers and the Sunray High School baseball team. All participants will have their name announced as they walk up to the plate and get to bat.

There is no age limit to sign up and you do not have to be a student at Sunray to participate.

For more information on the Special Game Day or to volunteer, email brandy.hollaway@region16.net.

