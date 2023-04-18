SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Austin Sutter, Ken Plunk and Mike Roden

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Austin Sutter, Ken Plunk and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Austin Sutter, Amarillo Wranglers Co-owner:

We chat with Austin Sutter about how they reached the playoffs, how the playoffs are set up in hockey and more!

Ken Plunk, Tascosa Football Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Plunk about Canadian’s Coach Koetting announcing his retirement, how spring football is starting soon and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

We chat with Mike as he’s live from Pampa about the upcoming softball game with Pampa and Canyon, his reaction to the retirement of Coach Koetting and more!

