SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Austin Sutter, Ken Plunk and Mike Roden

If you missed today's interviews with Austin Sutter, Ken Plunk and Mike Roden on the Sports...
If you missed today’s interviews with Austin Sutter, Ken Plunk and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Austin Sutter, Ken Plunk and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Austin Sutter, Amarillo Wranglers Co-owner:

We chat with Austin Sutter about how they reached the playoffs, how the playoffs are set up in hockey and more!

Ken Plunk, Tascosa Football Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Plunk about Canadian’s Coach Koetting announcing his retirement, how spring football is starting soon and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

We chat with Mike as he’s live from Pampa about the upcoming softball game with Pampa and Canyon, his reaction to the retirement of Coach Koetting and more!

