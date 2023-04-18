Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles begin series vs. Northwest Arkansas

VIDEO: Shawn Roof talks series vs. Northwest Arkansas
By Preston Moore
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a one-day break, the Sod Poodles will be back in action tonight in Springdale for a series versus the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

This comes after the team’s 3-3 split versus Corpus Christi in the first home series last week.

The team currently sits at 5-4 on the year, with Northwest Arkansas coming in at 4-5. Amarillo went 12-11 versus the Naturals last year.

Sod Poodles Manager Shawn Roof joined our show Sports Drive to talk about the upcoming matchup.

Right-hander Deyni Olivero will get the start for the Soddies tonight. In his last start, he allowed four hits and zero runs through four frames against the Corpus Christi Hooks in Amarillo’s first home victory of the year.

The first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. in Springdale. Tune into the News at 10 and check NewsChannel10.com for continuing coverage and highlights.

