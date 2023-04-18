Rome comes to Amarillo with ‘Sistine in the Sunset’ exhibit inspired by Michelangelo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Arts in the Sunset will exhibit reproduced works of Michelangelo’s renowned ceiling paintings from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel reproduced in a format that allows visitors to see the masterpieces in person.

There will be a press conference today at 9:30 a.m. to get more information on the exhibit.

The exhibition has traveled all over the world and includes 34 printed life-size frescos. A fresco is a way of painting a mural by painting it onto wet plaster so it becomes a part of the wall.

“People are able to get face to face with them and really get to enjoy the artwork that normally most people aren’t going to be able to travel and actually see themselves possibly in their lifetime,” said Rachel Flores, executive director of Amarillo Art Institute. “It’s definitely an experience that I think bringing to our city is going to be invaluable.”

Flores stated the exhibit coming to Amarillo is a gift to the region.

“Arts are already very, very important in Amarillo but I think bringing in something that is so historically significant, something that a lot of people will never get to see in their lifetime, I think is incredibly important for Amarillo,” said Flores.

Flores said this will bring people from around the Panhandle and beyond to Amarillo to see the exhibit.

“We’re a place here that cares about the arts and really brings really neat things in that you want to come visit,” said Flores.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel will be the inaugural exhibit at the newly renovated Sunset Center, now called Arts in the Sunset.

The exhibit will be open from June 9 to July 23. Touring the exhibit takes around 60 to 90 minutes.

Tickets go on sale today, to buy yours click here.

The exhibit will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. On Sundays, the exhibit will be open from 1:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The exhibit is wheelchair accessible. Proceeds from the exhibit will benefit the Downtown Women’s Center (DWC), Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle (CCTXP), the Amarillo Art Institute and the Amarillo Cultural District of the Texas Commission on the Arts.

The ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced using licensed high-definition photos. A printing technique emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, and visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible.

This innovative presentation brings the audience just a few feet away from world-renowned pieces like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment.

