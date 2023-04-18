Who's Hiring?
Remains of 3 unclaimed veterans of Amarillo to be honored tomorrow

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The remains of three unclaimed veterans of Amarillo will be honored tomorrow at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial. This is before they reach their final resting place in San Antonio.

The Missing in America Project, a nonprofit organization that honors and buries forgotten veterans, located the remains of three veterans in Amarillo, eight in Lubbock, and one in San Antonio.

On Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., the group is hosting an honor service at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial. The public is invited to the ceremony.

Separate services will honor the unclaimed veterans of Lubbock and of San Antonio.

On Thursday at 7:00 a.m., the group will take the remains of the veterans to Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery to their final resting place in San Antonio.

An inurnment service is on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery to bury the unclaimed veterans with respect.

