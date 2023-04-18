Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

NewsChannel 10 to livestream Mayoral Debate Tuesday evening

NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for...
NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for Amarillo’s mayor. (Source: Freedom First)(Freedom First)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for Amarillo’s mayor.

The debate is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at The Amarillo Botanical Gardens and is hosted by Freedom First and Conservatives of Texas.

Candidates Cole Stanley, Freda Powell, Tonya Winston and Don Collins are expected to join the debate.

You can watch the debate here on our website.

The debate format will consist of five segments lasting roughly 15 minutes each. In each segment, there will be three total questions asked to all mayoral candidates. Each candidate will be given one minute to respond and a 30 second rebuttal after all candidates have given their initial response.

NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for...
NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for Amarillo’s mayor. (Source: Freedom First)(Freedom First)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor
New in Amarillo: New restauraunts open and coming soon
New in Amarillo: Treat yourself with donuts, sushi, or a frosty
Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.
1 charged after deadly crash in Portales
WTAMU logo
Faculty Senate holding faculty vote of no-confidence in WTAMU President

Latest News

Rome comes to Amarillo with ‘Sistine in the Sunset’ exhibit inspired by Michelangelo
Rome comes to Amarillo with ‘Sistine in the Sunset’ exhibit inspired by Michelangelo
Amarillo police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in shooting Guitars and...
Amarillo police ask for help finding person of interest in Guitars and Cadillacs shooting
Route 66
City of Amarillo changing ordinance, allowing open containers during festivals
The Kylie Hiner Memorial Park project is receiving additional funding.
Kylie Hiner Memorial Park receiving additional funding to finish construction