NewsChannel 10 to livestream Mayoral Debate Tuesday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for Amarillo’s mayor.

The debate is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at The Amarillo Botanical Gardens and is hosted by Freedom First and Conservatives of Texas.

Candidates Cole Stanley, Freda Powell, Tonya Winston and Don Collins are expected to join the debate.

You can watch the debate here on our website.

The debate format will consist of five segments lasting roughly 15 minutes each. In each segment, there will be three total questions asked to all mayoral candidates. Each candidate will be given one minute to respond and a 30 second rebuttal after all candidates have given their initial response.

