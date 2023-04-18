Who's Hiring?
Multiple grass fires in Clovis caused by firetruck hydraulic failure

Multiple grass fires on Monday evening in Clovis were a result of a fire truck having hydraulic...
Multiple grass fires on Monday evening in Clovis were a result of a fire truck having hydraulic issues.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Multiple grass fires on Monday evening in Clovis were a result of a firetruck having hydraulic issues.

According to the Clovis Fire Department, on Monday, April 17, at around 12:50 p.m., multiple grass fires were reported near SR 523.

Witnesses said that the fires started by a firetruck. When crews arrived on scene, they found multiple fires moving north, threatening horse stables, barns, outbuildings and homes.

Clovis Fire Department asked for mutual aid with Texico, Farewell, Ranchvale, Pleasant Hill, and Cannon AFB Fire Departments.

Curry County Road Department, City of Clovis Public Works Department & K. Barnett & Sons Inc. responded with heavy equipment to aid in putting the fires out.

Crews were on this scene fighting the fires for around 8 hours.

The release says an investigation into the cause of this fire is because of the aerial unit, normally stationed at Clovis Regional Airport, was being brought into town for hose testing.

While driving the firetruck west on State Road 523 from the airport, the vehicle had a hydraulic failure to one of the outriggers.

The outrigger plate was in contact with the roadway causing sparks. The sparks, in turn, caused a grass fire along the roadway at State Road 523 near mile marker 5.

The operator of the firetruck was not aware of the equipment failure and as a result, continued down the road causing the multiple fires.

