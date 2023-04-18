Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Mexico searches for 3 missing US sailors with plane, ships

The Coast Guard is searching for boaters who went missing while traveling from Mexico to San Diego. (KDKA, HANDOUT, U.S. COAST GUARD, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Navy said Monday it is using ships and a plane to search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico’s northern Pacific coast.

The Navy said it is using four patrol boats and a twin-engine prop airplane to search the area, but apparently no sign of the missing people has turned up yet.

The three Americans were aboard the 44-foot (13.5 meter) sailing vessel “Ocean Bound.” The U.S. Coast Guard gave their names as Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross.

They have not been heard from since April 4, when they were near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlán, Mexico. The three had planned to stop for supplies in the Baja resort town of Cabo San Lucas, before proceeding to San Diego.

However, the Coast Guard said marinas in Baja California have not reported seeing the vessel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: New restauraunts open and coming soon
New in Amarillo: Treat yourself with donuts, sushi, or a frosty
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor
Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.
1 charged after deadly crash in Portales
A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster

Latest News

The Coast Guard is searching for boaters who went missing while traveling from Mexico to San...
American sailors missing off coast of Mexico
The FBI works at the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
2nd teen charged with kidnapping migrants in Houston
The homeowner was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
House Republicans mark 100 days in majority
House Republicans mark 100 days in majority