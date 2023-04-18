Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lady Sandies soccer stars Sydney Williams, Abi & Belle Artley sign with Seward County

VIDEO: Lady Sandies soccer stars Sydney Williams, Abi & Belle Artley sign with Seward County
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Monday at Amarillo High, three Lady Sandies signed their national letters of intent.

Soccer stars Abi Artley, Belle Artley and Sydney Williams all committed to play at Seward County next year.

The three players helped lead Amarillo High to a perfect district record and are excited for the opportunity to stay together as they head to college.

“I’ve wanted to play for a long time.” Belle Artley said of taking her talents to the college level. “I’ve been playing since I was four [years old]. So, just to continue to have fun playing soccer and doing what I love is everything.”

“Most of the time people who sign, this is the day they look forward to.” Abi Artley said of the big day. “You think it up, it’s just super cool that it’s actually happening. We’re getting the chance to do all this.”

“We have grown so close over this past year and the years before. I love them so much.” Lady Sandies goalkeeper Sydney Williams said of her relationship with the Artley twins. “I think they’re my two closest [friends] on the team pretty much, so I’m super excited about [being with them in college].”

Abi Artley and Sydney Williams were both named First Team All-District selections this past season and now hope to use their talents to help Seward County reach new heights.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor
New in Amarillo: New restauraunts open and coming soon
New in Amarillo: Treat yourself with donuts, sushi, or a frosty
Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.
1 charged after deadly crash in Portales
WTAMU logo
Faculty Senate holding faculty vote of no-confidence in WTAMU President

Latest News

Amarillo High G.O.A.T. of the Week Seth Scroggins.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Seth Scroggins
Lady Buffs win both on Saturday
Lady Buffs Softball crosses 40 wins for third time in six seasons
VIDEO: Michael Mook talks achieving milestone 40th win
VIDEO: Michael Mook talks achieving milestone 40th win
Buffs split series with St. Mary’s following 5-9 loss
West Texas A&M travels to Lubbock Christian for crucial LSC series