Lady Sandies soccer stars Sydney Williams, Abi & Belle Artley sign with Seward County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Monday at Amarillo High, three Lady Sandies signed their national letters of intent.

Soccer stars Abi Artley, Belle Artley and Sydney Williams all committed to play at Seward County next year.

The three players helped lead Amarillo High to a perfect district record and are excited for the opportunity to stay together as they head to college.

“I’ve wanted to play for a long time.” Belle Artley said of taking her talents to the college level. “I’ve been playing since I was four [years old]. So, just to continue to have fun playing soccer and doing what I love is everything.”

“Most of the time people who sign, this is the day they look forward to.” Abi Artley said of the big day. “You think it up, it’s just super cool that it’s actually happening. We’re getting the chance to do all this.”

“We have grown so close over this past year and the years before. I love them so much.” Lady Sandies goalkeeper Sydney Williams said of her relationship with the Artley twins. “I think they’re my two closest [friends] on the team pretty much, so I’m super excited about [being with them in college].”

Abi Artley and Sydney Williams were both named First Team All-District selections this past season and now hope to use their talents to help Seward County reach new heights.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.