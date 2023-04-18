Who's Hiring?
Kylie Hiner Memorial Park receiving additional funding to finish construction

The Kylie Hiner Memorial Park project is receiving additional funding.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Kylie Hiner Memorial Park project is receiving additional funding.

The City Commission of the City of Canyon approved a project funding agreement between the City of Canyon and Canyon Economic Development Corporation (EDC) related to direct financial assistance for the project.

The park has been in the works for a few years and broke ground last October, construction continues to move along, however it was determined additional funds would be needed.

“As we reached the end of our fundraising campaign, the group was able to reach their goal, but that goal was about three years old and so we knew that expenses have gone up and so sure enough, as we went out for bids for that and figured out what our final costs were, they were significantly higher than we had estimated,” said Jon Behrens, assistant city manager, city of Canyon.

The group asked the Canyon EDC for additional funds and were granted $50,000.

We want to make sure the quality of life is not only here for everyone, but again, those that might not have the opportunity to participate in another, different playground,” said Stephanie Tucker, executive director, Canyon EDC.

The city’s parks director says this park is much needed.

“To be able to bring this to the city of Canyon means that not only normal, everyday kids can enjoy it, but anybody, no matter what their disability is has a piece of this and has a place to enjoy it with their family,” said Brian Noel, parks director, city of Canyon.

It will include many different features such as, a large playground piece with ramps, a sensory-friendly area for those with autism and much more.

With the additional funding coming in from Canyon EDC, the park is still on track to open sometime this Summer.

For more information on the park, click here.

