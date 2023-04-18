Hot Then Cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Very warm temperatures the next few days, before a cold front sweeps through a cools us off. Highs will be well into the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Then by Friday we drop to the mid 50s and increase the chance of some rain. One of the forecast models even suggesting a few wet snowflakes mixed in across the northern parts of the Panhandle. Unlikely, but possible at this point. Lows will be near freezing Saturday and Sunday morning. Temperatures rebound after the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.