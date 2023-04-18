Hillcrest Park Zoo organized contest for naming rights on kangaroos

Who's Hiring?
The City of Clovis and the Hillcrest Park Zoo have organized a contest to bid for the naming rights of a couple of red kangaroos.(Source: The City of Clovis)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CITY, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis and the Hillcrest Park Zoo have organized a contest to bid for the naming rights of a couple of red kangaroos.

Starting today, businesses or individuals may complete an online form to place their bids and proposed names.

The bidding period will close at 4:00 p.m., Friday, April 28, after which the highest bidder will be notified.

All proceeds of the contest will benefit the Hillcrest Park Zoo. The winner will be announced on Monday, May 1.

“I decided to bring in kangaroos to the zoo because they can tolerate the extreme heat and cold temperatures. They are perfectly adapted to our environment in Clovis,” advised Hillcrest Park Zoo Director Damian Lechner, who started with the City of Clovis in May 2022. “People should be excited that their zoo has kangaroos because these animals are endemic to Australia, many people will not have the chance to see these amazing animals up close due to Australia’s distance from New Mexico.”

A list of contest rules is also available here.

