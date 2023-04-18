G.O.A.T. of the Week: Seth Scroggins

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Reliable, dependable, disciplined. Those are the words used to describe Amarillo High soccer star Seth Scroggins.

“As a sophomore, he came up and played a varsity game with us and proved himself. Scored a goal.” Amarillo High boys soccer head coach Mike Brasher recounted of how Scroggins started with the team. “Kind of made his spot on the team with the rest of his teammates. Since then, he’s been a varsity player and since then, he’s been improving every single day.”

On top of being named Second-Team All-District as a junior and an honorable mention during his senior year. Scroggins is one of the top students at Amarillo High with a 4.0 GPA.

“I’m in multiple AP classes and those are really really challenging at times.” Scroggins said. “Playing sports and juggling those can sometimes be extremely hard to do.”

“Good kid, on and off the field. Superintendent scholar, he’s in national honor society. He’s just a great all-around kid.” Basher said.

He also spends his summers working with kids at Hidden Falls Ranch.

“It’s a summer camp for kids to come out and learn about Christ and just do a bunch of fun activities.” Scroggins said of his summer gig. “I’m a counselor out there so I kind of watch over a group of kids throughout the week and I get a new group every single week. I went out there as a camper myself and so starting to go out there as a counselor has always been a dream of mine. I always wanted to do it because I looked up to those people and I just want to be the same role model.”

Now, Scroggins ends his time at Amarillo High leaving big shoes to fill academically and athletically.

