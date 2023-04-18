Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Driver injured after SUV crashes into second floor of home

An SUV crashed into the second story of a home in California and injured one person.
An SUV crashed into the second story of a home in California and injured one person.(CAL FIRE NEU)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a person was injured after a vehicle smashed into a home over the weekend.

According to Cal Fire, an SUV crashed into a home on Sunday in Northern California near Colfax, about 45 miles outside of Sacramento.

Fire officials reported that the driver of the vehicle had to be extricated and transported to the hospital.

Authorities said rescue crews included firefighters, a technical rescue team, the California Highway Patrol and first responders from American Medical Response.

According to rescuers, they stabilized the carport the vehicle was resting on by using a rope system for safety.

Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power to the area during the rescue.

Authorities are investigating how the vehicle landed on the second story of the house but reported no injuries to those inside the home or any first responders.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor
New in Amarillo: New restauraunts open and coming soon
New in Amarillo: Treat yourself with donuts, sushi, or a frosty
Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.
1 charged after deadly crash in Portales
WTAMU logo
Faculty Senate holding faculty vote of no-confidence in WTAMU President

Latest News

A sloth was seen on ESA cameras last week during a rocket launch to explore Jupiter.
Sloth steals the show during European rocket launch to Jupiter
The city of Silverton told residents that the drinking water has exceeded the maximum...
City of Silverton working with TCEQ to get water quality back in ordinance
FILE - Train cars pile up after a BNSF freight train derailed on March 30, 2023, near Raymond,...
Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment
World-renowned western artist Theodore Waddell will be the featured speaker at this week’s West...
WT featuring guest speaker Theodore Waddell for Distinguished Lecture Series
The Sunray Baseball Team, community members and volunteers will be hosting a Special Game Day.
Sunray to host ‘Special Game Day’ for children with special needs